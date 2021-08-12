Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$15.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian raised their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.50.

TSE:HOM.U traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,814. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$463.17 million and a P/E ratio of 13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.39 and a twelve month high of C$15.34.

In related news, Director John Stanley Bailey acquired 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,565.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 999,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,393,944.96. Also, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding acquired 20,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.80 per share, with a total value of C$344,104.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 976,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,404,144.82. Insiders have bought 89,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,637 over the last 90 days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

