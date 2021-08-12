Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target Increased to C$17.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at CIBC to C$17.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s previous close.

HOM.U has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.50.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.33. The company had a trading volume of 46,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,814. The company has a market capitalization of C$463.17 million and a P/E ratio of 13.26. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$9.39 and a 12-month high of C$15.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88.

In other news, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding acquired 20,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.80 per share, with a total value of C$344,104.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 976,228 shares in the company, valued at C$16,404,144.82. Also, Director John Stanley Bailey acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.80 per share, with a total value of C$25,205.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 955,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,060,040.70. Insiders acquired a total of 89,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,637 in the last three months.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

