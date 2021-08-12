BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.35 to C$4.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $3.55.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at November 10th, 2020, BTB owns 64 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million square feet and an approximate total asset value as of September 30th, 2020 of approximately of $946M.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.