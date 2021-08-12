BTC Lite (BTCL) Price Hits $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded down 41.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. BTC Lite has a market capitalization of $49,977.49 and $5.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTC Lite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00056528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.86 or 0.00890003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00111765 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002068 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTCL is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

BTC Lite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

