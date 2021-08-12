BTIG Research Boosts TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Price Target to $76.00

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $45.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 106.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.69.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

Shares of TA opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.42 million, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 2.19. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $39.40.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 64.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 3,833.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.