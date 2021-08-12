BTMX Market Cap Reaches $345.10 Million (BTMX)

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One BTMX coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular exchanges. BTMX has a total market cap of $345.10 million and $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BTMX has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00056270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015398 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.34 or 0.00888365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00109858 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00151110 BTC.

About BTMX

BTMX (BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax . BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BTMX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTMX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

