BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Canaccord Genuity

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.80% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BTRS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on BTRS in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BTRS in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $11.58 on Thursday. BTRS has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that BTRS will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $49,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,438.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clare Hart acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $128,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,931.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,710,812 shares of company stock valued at $43,547,374 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter worth $3,372,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth $397,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at $12,099,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth about $23,904,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

