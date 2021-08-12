Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Barclays raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. FMR LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,832.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,597,000 after purchasing an additional 455,373 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,243,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $50.24 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $27.63 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

