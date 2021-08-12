Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ BMBL traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.13. 218,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,239. Bumble has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.82.
Several analysts have issued reports on BMBL shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bumble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.
Bumble Company Profile
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.
