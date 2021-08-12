Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.13. 218,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,239. Bumble has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on BMBL shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bumble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 117,500 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

