Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) traded up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.98 and last traded at $50.64. 168,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,263,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Get Bumble alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.82.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 311.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,121 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 294,757.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 973,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,248,000 after acquiring an additional 972,700 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at $5,358,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,891,000.

About Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.