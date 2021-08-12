Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,371.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BZLFY. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.68. 10,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.74. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.2182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.68. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.92%.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

