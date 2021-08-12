BWS Financial Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verso in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. BWS Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

VRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

Verso stock opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $647.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.06. Verso has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Verso’s payout ratio is -10.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verso by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Verso by 26.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Verso in the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Verso by 119.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 15,570 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Verso by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

