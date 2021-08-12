BWS Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report released on Monday, August 9th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $8.45. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s FY2021 earnings at $29.94 EPS.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%.

TPL stock opened at $1,491.38 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land has a 12 month low of $427.69 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,513.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.19 and a beta of 2.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, for a total transaction of $40,606.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,620.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 287 shares of company stock valued at $455,878. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

