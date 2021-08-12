BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black Sells 1,000 Shares

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,895.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE BWXT remained flat at $$55.66 during midday trading on Thursday. 253,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.86. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 52,099 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,572,000 after acquiring an additional 74,394 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

