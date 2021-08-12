Bytecoin Trading Up 85.1% This Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 58.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $422.87 million and approximately $182,185.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 85.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.77 or 0.00581344 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000165 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.