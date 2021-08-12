ByteNext (BNU) Market Cap Reaches $1.19 Million

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. ByteNext has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $143,308.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ByteNext has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00046496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00143243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00152461 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,406.61 or 1.00215617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.07 or 0.00871270 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

