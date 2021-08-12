Bytom Price Reaches $0.0748 on Major Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $108.50 million and approximately $37.45 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bytom has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.68 or 0.00370892 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000454 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000359 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,698,015,450 coins and its circulating supply is 1,450,730,519 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

