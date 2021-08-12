C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.32% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $40,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 118,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $91.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.77. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

