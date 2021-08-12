C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CCCC traded up $3.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.66. 404,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, insider Stewart Fisher sold 18,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $814,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 4,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $191,607.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,926 in the last three months.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

