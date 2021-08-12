Cable One, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $10.91 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cable One in a report released on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $10.91 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $12.14. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cable One’s Q4 2021 earnings at $12.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $51.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $54.85 EPS.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CABO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,253.43.

NYSE:CABO traded up $19.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,042.99. 42 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,952. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Cable One has a 1 year low of $1,674.35 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,880.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cable One by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 1.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Cable One by 1.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Cable One by 14.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total value of $1,099,242.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,716.24 per share, for a total transaction of $343,248.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,842.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,280 shares of company stock worth $2,379,935 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.48%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

