Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBT shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $55.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.19. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.65. Cabot has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cabot will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.