Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cabot in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $5.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.45.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of CBT traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.65. Cabot has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 9.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cabot by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 67.31%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.