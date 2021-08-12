CACHE Gold (CGT) Price Hits $56.24 on Major Exchanges

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, CACHE Gold has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $56.24 or 0.00127626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $232,950.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00055297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.93 or 0.00862160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00108682 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00154669 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CGT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 71,774 coins and its circulating supply is 71,674 coins. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

