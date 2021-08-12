CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Releases Earnings Results

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.93%. CACI International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $18.000-$18.830 EPS.

Shares of CACI International stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $254.13. 7,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. CACI International has a 52 week low of $198.46 and a 52 week high of $270.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.81.

Get CACI International alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CACI. Barclays raised their price objective on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.20.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total value of $1,637,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.