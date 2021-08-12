Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,866 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 113,949 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.10% of Cadence Design Systems worth $36,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 202,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $2,496,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,973.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 510,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,887,000 after purchasing an additional 266,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.09. 29,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.10. The firm has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,086,475.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $6,871,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,032 shares of company stock worth $19,861,089 over the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

