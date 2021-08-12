CAE (NYSE:CAE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%.

CAE stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,849. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.81. CAE has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAE. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

