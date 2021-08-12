CAE (NYSE:CAE) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at CIBC

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Shares of NYSE CAE traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.93. 14,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,670. CAE has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -241.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.81.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 974,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,037,000 after purchasing an additional 140,592 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 394,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 101,423 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 853,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,300,000 after purchasing an additional 68,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,817,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,341 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

