CAE (NYSE:CAE) Lowered to “Hold” at Desjardins

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CAE has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC decreased their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

NYSE:CAE traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $29.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -256.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70. CAE has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $32.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. CAE’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 161.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $692,846,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 27.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,096 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 17.0% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,647,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,786 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 16,284,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,197,000 after purchasing an additional 981,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners now owns 13,766,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,323,000 after purchasing an additional 781,983 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

