CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of NYSE CAE traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.99. The company had a trading volume of 15,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,670. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -241.06, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.81. CAE has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $32.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CAE by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 36,701 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CAE in the first quarter worth about $6,307,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 275,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 37,058 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in CAE by 1,518.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

