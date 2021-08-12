CAE (NYSE:CAE) versus TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) Head-To-Head Review

CAE (NYSE:CAE) and TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get CAE alerts:

54.0% of CAE shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CAE and TNR Technical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAE -1.35% 4.94% 1.69% TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for CAE and TNR Technical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAE 0 4 6 0 2.60 TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 N/A

CAE currently has a consensus target price of $39.89, suggesting a potential upside of 36.89%. Given CAE’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CAE is more favorable than TNR Technical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CAE and TNR Technical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAE $2.26 billion 4.08 -$35.77 million $0.36 80.78 TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TNR Technical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CAE.

Volatility and Risk

CAE has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TNR Technical has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CAE beats TNR Technical on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAE

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally-enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software. Its Defence and Security segment offers training and mission support solutions for defense forces across multi-domain operations, and for government organizations responsible for public safety. The company's Healthcare segment provides integrated education and training solutions, including surgical and imaging simulations, curriculum, audiovisual and centre management platforms, and patient simulators to healthcare students and clinical professionals. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About TNR Technical

TNR Technical, Inc. designs, assembles, and markets batteries and multi-cell battery packs to industrial, commercial, and retail markets in the United States. The company's batteries are used in various applications, such as utilities, personal watercraft, photography, power tools, watches, instrumentation, laptops, CNC, airsoft, surveying equipment, radio control, mobile radios, alarms, U.P.S., door locks, marine, medical, mobility, motorcycle, programmable logic controllers, and emergency lighting, as well as other various consumer products. It also distributes nickel-cadmium, nickel metal hydride, alkaline, lithium, and sealed lead acid batteries. The company sells its batteries and battery packs to original equipment manufacturers, municipalities, hotels/resorts, military, aerospace, government agencies, electrical wholesalers, battery distributors, exporters, and consumers. TNR Technical, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Sanford, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.