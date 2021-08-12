CAE (TSE:CAE) Earns Hold Rating from Desjardins

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Desjardins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$40.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on CAE to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.67.

CAE stock traded down C$2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$36.50. 1,111,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,376. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.77. CAE has a one year low of C$18.50 and a one year high of C$39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$894.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$921.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.4719131 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

