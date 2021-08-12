CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Raised to C$44.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at CIBC to C$44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.55% from the stock’s previous close.

CAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CAE to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.67.

Shares of CAE stock traded down C$2.00 on Thursday, hitting C$36.50. 1,111,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,376. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.28. CAE has a 52 week low of C$18.50 and a 52 week high of C$39.75. The stock has a market cap of C$10.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -209.77.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$894.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$921.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.4719131 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

