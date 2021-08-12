CafeSwap Token (BREW) Price Down 11.4% This Week

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 12th. One CafeSwap Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001725 BTC on exchanges. CafeSwap Token has a market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $6,591.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CafeSwap Token has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CafeSwap Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00047029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.67 or 0.00140750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.78 or 0.00154248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,026.72 or 0.99533427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.38 or 0.00869583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Coin Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,385,335 coins and its circulating supply is 5,342,286 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

CafeSwap Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CafeSwap Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CafeSwap Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CafeSwap Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CafeSwap Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CafeSwap Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.