Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.45. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 93,824 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 887,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 103,545 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 50.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 831,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,403,000 after acquiring an additional 278,458 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 73.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 335,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 142,022 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 290,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 275,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

