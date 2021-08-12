Calian Group (TSE:CGY) PT Raised to C$82.00 at Acumen Capital

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Acumen Capital to C$82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Acumen Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.66% from the company’s current price.

Shares of CGY stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$64.74. The stock had a trading volume of 14,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,334. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.37. Calian Group has a twelve month low of C$53.27 and a twelve month high of C$71.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.88. The company has a market cap of C$728.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$138.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.50 million. Analysts predict that Calian Group will post 3.4982639 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$119,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$127,912. Also, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.95, for a total transaction of C$121,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,569,828.20.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

