California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of California Water Service Group worth $17,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $47,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $167,106 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CWT opened at $63.78 on Thursday. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.01.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

