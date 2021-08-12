Canaccord Genuity Downgrades The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) to Hold

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $25.50 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $31.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.42% from the company’s previous close.

XONE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ExOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

NASDAQ XONE traded up $7.14 on Thursday, reaching $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 591,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,084. The ExOne has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.51 million, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.29.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The ExOne will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XONE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The ExOne by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,475,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,284,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in The ExOne during the first quarter worth about $646,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in The ExOne by 9.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in The ExOne by 6.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

