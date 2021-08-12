Canaccord Genuity Lowers Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Price Target to $30.00

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 143.51% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark cut their target price on Motorsport Games from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of MSGM traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,524. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.99. Motorsport Games has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games during the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games during the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorsport Games in the 1st quarter valued at $573,000. Institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

