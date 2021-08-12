Canaccord Genuity Raises AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$51.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$51.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BOS. CIBC lifted their target price on AirBoss of America to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Shares of BOS stock traded down C$2.88 on Thursday, reaching C$38.03. 172,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,597. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$15.09 and a 52 week high of C$43.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 19.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$35.21.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$135.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.25 million. Equities analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 2.0999998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at C$153,394,164.14.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.