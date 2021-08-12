Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.05

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.05 and last traded at C$3.06, with a volume of 244844 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.05.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canacol Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.30. The firm has a market cap of C$541.48 million and a P/E ratio of 152.50.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$83.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$74.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Canacol Energy’s payout ratio is presently 813.80%.

In other Canacol Energy news, Director David A. Winter acquired 8,000 shares of Canacol Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$25,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$101,558.40.

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

