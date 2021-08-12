Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

NYSE GOOS opened at $38.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.55. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $50.05.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1,883.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,257,000 after buying an additional 8,796,803 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth about $81,552,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Canada Goose by 504.7% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,210,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,101 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,624,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 548.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,772,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,228,000 after buying an additional 2,345,042 shares during the period. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

