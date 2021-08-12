Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 72.73% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GOOS. TheStreet lowered Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.63. 87,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,046. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.55. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 75.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 112,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

