Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

Shares of NYSE GOOS traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.07. The company had a trading volume of 190,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,046. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 76.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.42.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.72.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

