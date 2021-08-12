Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$144.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$139.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a C$152.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

CNR stock traded up C$0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$135.65. The company had a trading volume of 515,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,716. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$125.00 and a 52 week high of C$149.44. The stock has a market cap of C$96.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$132.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

