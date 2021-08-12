Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 398.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 55,727 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,290,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,386,064,000 after purchasing an additional 104,038 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,536,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,732,879,000 after purchasing an additional 213,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,094,000 after acquiring an additional 110,317 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 16.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,261,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,974,000 after acquiring an additional 180,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 605.5% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,043,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,515,000 after acquiring an additional 896,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CP. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.02.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.45. 121,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,741. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.64. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.98%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.