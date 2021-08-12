Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Holdings Boosted by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,959 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,626 shares during the quarter. Canadian Solar makes up 1.2% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Canadian Solar worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Canadian Solar by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 68.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

CSIQ stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.60. 1,188,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,982. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $67.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

