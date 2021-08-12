Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.22.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.34. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $67.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 706.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

