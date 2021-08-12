Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canoo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.41). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canoo will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.00). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canoo.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOEV shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Canoo from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty upped their price target on shares of Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo during the first quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,894,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Canoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 9.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOEV stock opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.05 and a current ratio of 18.05. Canoo has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.25.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

