Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WEED. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$75.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.05.

WEED stock traded down C$0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,383. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 10.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of C$18.44 and a 52-week high of C$71.60. The company has a market cap of C$9.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$27.36.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

