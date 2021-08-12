Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aziyo Biologics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.11) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.13). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aziyo Biologics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aziyo Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aziyo Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AZYO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.39. The company had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16. Aziyo Biologics has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 43.0% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 583,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 175,387 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the first quarter worth about $1,954,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 53.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the second quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. 19.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

